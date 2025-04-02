Photo: Dustin Poirier shows off impressive run as he exclaims after '1st mile under 7 mins' 

Dustin Poirier showcased his training progress in a recent social media post. Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, is widely recognized as one of the hardest-working fighters in the UFC, having navigated numerous challenges throughout his professional MMA career.

In a recent Instagram story, Poirier shared the route map and summary of his run, proudly displaying his hard work with a caption that read:

"First mile under seven minutes today."

Check out Dustin Poirier's Instagram story below:

Dustin Poirier's Instagram story

Poirier, who hails from Lafayette, Louisiana, trains at the Florida-based American Top Team and has represented the camp for most of his professional MMA career. Although he is at the tail end of his career, the 36-year-old is still one of the best lightweight contenders in the UFC and occupies the No.5 spot in the official rankings.

Dustin Poirier is looking forward to finishing his illustrious MMA career in his home state

Dustin Poirier is often regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters to have never won the undisputed UFC title. Although his recent performances against next-generation fighters like Benoit Saint Denis and Islam Makhachev have shown that he can still compete effectively against younger, evolving talent, Poirier has decided to call it a career after his next fight.

In an interview with The Schmo in February of this year, Poirier revealed that the UFC was trying to schedule his retirement fight in New Orleans, Louisiana:

"I wish I could tell you more. I've actually been having calls every week with the UFC. But it's looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible."

'The Diamond' expressed gratitude for the opportunity to potentially conclude his career in his home state and said:

“That’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what the UFC’s working toward, and things are getting pretty close - Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana. It would be an honor for me.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:49):

