  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Photo: Dustin Poirier shows off impressive run as he exclaims after '1st mile under 7 mins' 

Photo: Dustin Poirier shows off impressive run as he exclaims after '1st mile under 7 mins' 

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:40 GMT
UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier is still working hard to stay ahead of the curve. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier showcased his training progress in a recent social media post. Poirier, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, is widely recognized as one of the hardest-working fighters in the UFC, having navigated numerous challenges throughout his professional MMA career.

Ad

In a recent Instagram story, Poirier shared the route map and summary of his run, proudly displaying his hard work with a caption that read:

"First mile under seven minutes today."

Check out Dustin Poirier's Instagram story below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dustin Poirier&#039;s Instagram story
Dustin Poirier's Instagram story

Poirier, who hails from Lafayette, Louisiana, trains at the Florida-based American Top Team and has represented the camp for most of his professional MMA career. Although he is at the tail end of his career, the 36-year-old is still one of the best lightweight contenders in the UFC and occupies the No.5 spot in the official rankings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dustin Poirier is looking forward to finishing his illustrious MMA career in his home state

Dustin Poirier is often regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters to have never won the undisputed UFC title. Although his recent performances against next-generation fighters like Benoit Saint Denis and Islam Makhachev have shown that he can still compete effectively against younger, evolving talent, Poirier has decided to call it a career after his next fight.

Ad

In an interview with The Schmo in February of this year, Poirier revealed that the UFC was trying to schedule his retirement fight in New Orleans, Louisiana:

"I wish I could tell you more. I've actually been having calls every week with the UFC. But it's looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight. A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible."
Ad

'The Diamond' expressed gratitude for the opportunity to potentially conclude his career in his home state and said:

“That’s what I’m pushing for. That’s what the UFC’s working toward, and things are getting pretty close - Lay the gloves down where it all started in Louisiana. It would be an honor for me.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:49):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी