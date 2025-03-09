Israel Adesanya recently snapped a picture of his chiseled physique on Instagram with a funny caption that mentioned Legos. The former UFC middleweight champion has an entertaining and intelligent social media presence, often blending humor with self-confidence.

Ad

Adesanya is going through a rough patch in the UFC, losing three back-to-back fights. His latest loss came against Nassourdine Imavov last month, where he suffered second-round knockout loss. Imavov's diversified skillset and tactical execution pointed out the flaws in Adesanya's game.

Nevertheless, Adesanya remains determined to make a strong comeback, as evident from his latest Instagram story. He uploaded a picture of his ripped physique, saying:

"Just playing legos"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out a screenshot of Israel Adesanya's story below:

Screenshot of Israel Adesanya showing off his shredded body: [Image courtesy: @stylebender on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya’s alleged $500K payout twist: fact or fiction?

Israel Adesanya's ugly split with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell made for a viral tidbit, with reports stating she had been ordered to pay him $500,000 instead of getting the $7.5 million she initially sought. Supposedly, Adesanya had protected all his riches by placing them in his mother's name, thus leaving him legally with nothing for Powdrell to stake a claim on.

Ad

However, there is hardly any credible evidence to back it up, with speculation on the internet doing all the talking.

Ad

In 2023, Adesanya posted an Instagram story, slamming Powdrell for wanting access to his assets. He found his situation similar to footballer Achraf Hakimi, who had transferred his assets to his mother during his divorce proceedings with his wife.

He wrote:

“Very relatable… Imagine being so fu*ken entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with millions. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda taken half her sh*t too but I don’t want half of NOTHING.” (H/T Pulse Sports Nigeria)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.