Photo: Official scorecard of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy fight before 11th round knockout

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on one of the most exciting heavyweight fights in boxing history on October 9. The two fighters went back-and-forth for 11 rounds and scored multiple knockdowns against each other. 'The Gypsy King' knocked Wilder out in the penultimate round and won the trilogy fight.

The scorecard for the fight has been revealed. It shows that Fury was ahead of Wilder on points before the bout eventually came to an end in the 11th round.

Take a look at the scorecards of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 below:

In the third frame, the British champion scored his first knockdown of the fight and earned himself a 10-8 round on all three judges' scorecards.

Wilder bounced back in the next round and managed to put Fury on his back twice. This was the first time 'The Gypsy King' had been knocked down twice in a single frame. All three judges scored the fourth round 10-7 in Wilder's favor.

Fury then got his rhythm back and started landing heavy shots on Wilder. The 33-year-old won all rounds from 6 to 10 on two of the judges' scorecards. Fury scored his second knockdown of the fight in the 10th round, which earned him a 10-8 from two of the three judges.

Despite being ahead on the scorecards, Tyson Fury did not leave the fight to the judges. He finished 'The Bronze Bomber' via knockout in the 11th round.

Wishes poured in for Tyson Fury after his knockout win against Deontay Wilder

Celebrities from around the world congratulated Tyson Fury for his impressive knockout victory against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight.

Film star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate both fighters for their valiant efforts.

"That was one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen. #1[and] #2. And #1 is undefeated going in. Congrats to my friend & champion @Tyson_Fury. What a beautiful & resilient performance. What a “on the shield” heart @BronzeBomber has. I was inspired tonight by both men."

UFC commentator Joe Rogan also uploaded a post on Instagram praising the fight as one of the greatest in heavyweight boxing history.

