Photos: An inside look at Joe Rogan's 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Joe Rogan, in addition to being an actor, comedian, and UFC commentator, has a passion for automobiles.

He has a sizable collection, mostly of American classics and muscle cars. Among his collection is a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that Rogan purchased from RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina. The car was also featured on an episode of Jay Leno's YouTube channel.

The 1965 Stingray convertible is a restomod that performs at a very high level and also possesses a gorgeous exterior. The car has a 425-horsepower LS1 engine with a Magnuson supercharger. It has been built on a tube chassis and has an independent front and rear suspension as well as a modern braking system.

A long-throw shifter with a white nob stands out against black leather upholstery, which appears to go well with a supercar. The car's condition, however, was not always this great.

Initially, the car had numerous problems. Severe tank leaks were discovered. Joe Rogan also mentioned instances when the suspension unexpectedly detached while driving through his driveway. The interior was in disrepair as well, and the steering wheel was so hideous that he rarely drove it. That's when he decided to have Pure Vision's Steve Strope transform the shabby-looking 1965 Corvette Stingray into something he could pull up in.

Check out the inside of Joe Rogan's car below:

(Image credits: YouTube/JayLeno'sGarage)

(Image credits: YouTube/JayLeno'sGarage)

Joe Rogan's collection is spectacular and enviable. In a set dominated by classic cars, Rogan's most recent purchase is a modern Tesla Model S worth around $100,000 (£80,000)

Joe Rogan responds to accusations of biased commentary

Joe Rogan has revealed how he likes to commentate fights. The long-time UFC commentator and MMA analyst stated that he strives to be "very fair" and "very respectful" when working on UFC events.

Rogan and comedian Brian Simpson discussed a variety of topics on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Simpson specifically asked him how he handles criticism of alleged bias in his commentary, to which Rogan responded by saying:

“I try to be very fair, always, with my commentary. And I’m also very respectful. Like, even if you think that my commentary was biased, or one way or another, you’ll never think I’m disrespectful, ‘cause I try to; unless someone’s doing something dirty.”

Watch Joe Rogan address biased commentary at 1:17:25 of the podcast below:

