Photos: Brittney Palmer drops "Femme Fatale" snaps from close friend and fellow UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste's birthday dinner

Brittney Palmer, the celebrated former UFC octagon girl and artist, recently shared a glimpse of an intimate birthday dinner for her close friend and fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste. The event, themed 'Femme Fatale,' marked Celeste's 39th birthday in chic fashion.

Palmer, known for her elegance and flair, donned an all-black ensemble for the occasion and posted pictures of the night on social media. In her caption, she wrote:

“This girl loves a theme @ariannyceleste Femme Fatale bday dinner. 🖤🥀🌹⛓️🍷"

Check out some of the photographs below:

Brittney Palmer posted pictures from her close friend Arianny Celeste's birthday dinner. [Images courtesy: @brittneypalmer via Instagram]

Both women are celebrated figures in the UFC world, with Palmer gaining fame not just as a ring girl but also as an award-winning artist. She has been named Ringcard Girl of the Year multiple times, most recently in 2023.

Celeste is her longtime colleague. She is known for her longstanding presence and influence in the UFC as a ring girl and model.

When Brittney Palmer opened up on her decision to retire from UFC

Brittney Palmer, one of the most iconic ring card girls in MMA history, retired at the close of the UFC’s 2023 calendar after an illustrious career spanning over a decade. Starting at UFC 125 in 2011, Palmer concluded her tenure at UFC 296, announcing her retirement after being honored as Ringcard Girl of the Year at the 15th annual World MMA Awards.

Explaining her decision, Palmer, 36, shared with MMA Junkie Radio that her flourishing art career prompted the move:

“I’m 36 years old. I always said that once my art career started to level up to where my UFC career is and I wasn’t able to commit to both evenly, that I would have to make the decision. It was just time. You feel it."

She added:

"When I found out I won Ring Girl of the Year, I was actually in New York City working that event. All of a sudden, I was like, ‘You know what? Wouldn’t it just be epic if I could use this opportunity, where I have the mic, to retire.’ We don’t really get too much of a voice, so to have that opportunity I thought was just a great way to settle out the year and my career with UFC – and yeah, I did it.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Brittney Palmer's comments below:

