Photos: Conor McGregor teases Tucker Carlson interview with luxury flex and cryptic message

Looks like we'll get some major updates on Conor McGregor's fighting and political careers soon. The Irishman recently revealed on Instagram that he had finished an interview with renowned American journalist Tucker Carlson.

Ad

The 55-year-old political commentator has interviewed world leaders and prominent political figures over the years. Having 'The Notorious' across him for an in-depth talk means a lot for the Irish superstar.

Conor McGregor posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the interview on his Instagram, with the caption:

"Interview with Tucker Carlson. Out tomorrow. Good Friday. Happy Holy Thursday everyone, Ireland. 🇮🇪🙏"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Photo set 1. [Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Photo set 2. [Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Photo set 3. [Image credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Here's the full post:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tucker Carlson releases teaser trailer for Conor McGregor interview

The nature of Tucker Carlson's interview with Conor McGregor could very possibly revolve around the Irishman's political aspirations. Carlson shared a snippet from the interview ahead of it's release. In the clip, he asks 'The Notorious' about running for president of Ireland.

To our surprise, it's not as simple as filing candidacy in the city hall. McGregor revealed that there's a lot more to it than merely signing a piece of paper.

Ad

When asked by Carlson why can't he run for president, McGregor answered:

"There's stipulations. You have to get four county councils which are controlled by the government parties. Or you have to get 20 nominations of the Oireachtas, which are all mostly party affiliates. You can't just run for president."

Carlson swiftly asked the question:

"So how is that a democracy?"

Ad

The Irish MMA megastar answered:

"We're not a democratic country."

Conor McGregor then said that there will be a reckoning as the politicians will have to answer for their misgivings towards the Irish people. He cited poor budget handling of the Irish people's taxes and what he deemed "illegal" mass migration in his country. He said that he is being defamed because of his strong opinions but regardless, he'll push through with his aspirations to make Ireland great in his eyes once again.

Ad

Here's the teaser trailer:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.