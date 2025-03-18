Photos: Conor McGregor thanks Karoline Leavitt, calls her an "incredible asset to her country and the world"

Conor McGregor expressed his admiration for American political aide and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt following his recent visit to the White House. The Irishman met with U.S. President Donald Trump on St. Patrick's Day.

McGregor documented his experience of visiting the White House through a series of Instagram stories. In one of the stories, he highlighted his appreciation for Leavitt, with the caption reading:

"@karolineleavitt is an incredible asset to her country and the world!"

In the caption to another Instagram story, McGregor wrote:

"@karolineleavitt THANK YOU."

Check out the screenshots of Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Leavitt also expressed her thoughts on meeting with McGregor in an Instagram post. The caption read:

"This was a St. Patrick’s Day that I surely won’t forget! Great to meet the one and only @thenotoriousmma."

Check out Karoline Leavitt's Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor addresses American media alongside Karoline Leavitt in a brief interaction

Conor McGregor and Karoline Leavitt addressed the American media in a brief interaction before the Irishman met with President Donald Trump. During the media interaction, McGregor stated that he wanted to raise the issue of immigration into Ireland and the threat it posed to the island nation's demographic balance and sociocultural identity.

Speaking about his thoughts on the relationship between the U.S.A. and Ireland, McGregor said:

"Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. So it's important for Ireland to have a peaceful, happy prosperous country for the 40 million Irish Americans to hav a place to visit, to come back to their home. So we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue, and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro, and that's how we feel."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (0:25):

In recent years, McGregor has been a vocal critic of the Irish government's immigration policy. 'The Notorious' has also raised alarm about the changing demographic identity of certain villages and communities in the country.

