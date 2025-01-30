  • home icon
  • Photos: Francis Ngannou opens up on Israel Adesanya's mental state ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia after reuniting with fellow 'King'

Photos: Francis Ngannou opens up on Israel Adesanya's mental state ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia after reuniting with fellow 'King'

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:59 GMT
UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2 - Source: Getty
Francis Ngannou (left) is with Israel Adesanya (right) ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Francis Ngannou recently shared an update on Israel Adesanya's mindset ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia. According to Ngannou, Adesanya is fully prepared for his upcoming bout, and 'The Predator' also made a lighthearted remark about the former middleweight champion's age.

Adesanya is gearing up for his middleweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, which will take place this weekend at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou also arrived in the host country to extend his support for Adesanya.

For context, the term 'King' refers to the fact that Adesanya, Ngannou, and Kamaru Usman referred to themselves as three kings when they were all UFC champions in their respective divisions. 'The Predator' took to his social media and posted a series of pictures with Adesanya and his team, writing:

''Just 2 days before the battle for my brother, but he's stress-free and in high spirits; he even looks younger! #wakanda4ever''

Check out a compilation of the pictures below:

Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshots of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Images courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshot of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]
Screenshot of Francis Ngannou's social media post. [Image courtesy: @francisngannou on Instagram]

Check out the post below:

Adesanya will look to get back in title contention with a win over Imavov. The 35-year-old's recent octagon appearances haven't gone well, as he lost his title to Sean Strickland by unanimous decision at UFC 293 in 2023 before being submitted by Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 last year.

Meanwhile, Ngannou made his PFL debut last year in Saudi Arabia against Renan Ferreira and won by knockout in the first round.

Israel Adesanya backs Francis Ngannou in potential clash against Deontay Wilder

The internet has been buzzing with speculation of a boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder. Ahead of the Nassourdine Imavov fight at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, Israel Adesanya spoke with Stake and expressed his thoughts on the matchup:

''Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder certainly still have the tools to be in the ring together... I would back my boy Francis to win this fight. It also depends where Deontay is at mentally... For me, it’s going to be Francis who wins this fight. I admire his story and his rise against all odds. I will always back him." [H/t: SportsTak]

Edited by C. Naik
