Photos: Tom Aspinall gives six-word update on heavyweight future, shares best moments from UFC 309 weekend

Tom Aspinall kept things succinct in telling the MMA community he has his next step planned out while also giving the Instagram world a sneak peek at his trip to New York City. The UFC's interim heavyweight champion was not just in the big apple solely for sightseeing and was in fact there on business.

Aspinall was the backup fighter for the lineal title bout that transpired over the weekend between reigning titleholder Jon Jones and the most accomplished heavyweight champion in promotional history, Stipe Miocic.

Alas, Aspinall's services were not needed for UFC 309 and he witnessed Jones' incredible spinning back kick finish of Miocic from cage-side. While showcasing several snapshots from his time exploring New York, Aspinall also hinted at big things to come in the caption:

Trending

"Plans in place. See you soon"

Check out some of the photos shared by Tom Aspinall on Instagram:

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones' UFC 309 win

Tom Aspinall seemed to garner valuable insights into Jon Jones' game from watching him secure the victory on Saturday night. The interim titleholder saw the UFC heavyweight champion make his first successful title defense but seemed surprised by how he notched that win.

On the ESPN MMA post-fight show, Aspinall described Jones' win as designed but admitted he was not altogether sure if 'Bones' would have halted Stipe Miocic inside the distance.

The 31-year-old praised Jones' capacity to do incredibly well in all aspects of mixed martial arts. He felt the key to unseating the lineal champ from his throne would be to have good eyes as well as good, quick reactions inside the confines of the cage.

Aspinall seemed quite happy to see Jones fight in person at this juncture in both of their fighting careers. He also spoke to the panel about how he now sees several openings in there if he were to fight 'Bones'.

The interim champion did say that there was a difference between seeing openings versus actually being able to execute what he saw in the body of a live competition. However, that being said, Aspinall felt confident he'd be able to exploit the holes he saw in Jones' game at UFC 309 on the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback