  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Photos: Tom Aspinall gives six-word update on heavyweight future, shares best moments from UFC 309 weekend

Photos: Tom Aspinall gives six-word update on heavyweight future, shares best moments from UFC 309 weekend

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Nov 18, 2024 21:48 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
Tom Aspinall (background) had quite the active weekend being the UFC 309 main event backup fighter and has teased fans about the next step in his journey being planned out [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Tom Aspinall kept things succinct in telling the MMA community he has his next step planned out while also giving the Instagram world a sneak peek at his trip to New York City. The UFC's interim heavyweight champion was not just in the big apple solely for sightseeing and was in fact there on business.

Aspinall was the backup fighter for the lineal title bout that transpired over the weekend between reigning titleholder Jon Jones and the most accomplished heavyweight champion in promotional history, Stipe Miocic.

Alas, Aspinall's services were not needed for UFC 309 and he witnessed Jones' incredible spinning back kick finish of Miocic from cage-side. While showcasing several snapshots from his time exploring New York, Aspinall also hinted at big things to come in the caption:

also-read-trending Trending
"Plans in place. See you soon"

Check out some of the photos shared by Tom Aspinall on Instagram:

[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
[Screenshots courtesy: @tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]

Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones' UFC 309 win

Tom Aspinall seemed to garner valuable insights into Jon Jones' game from watching him secure the victory on Saturday night. The interim titleholder saw the UFC heavyweight champion make his first successful title defense but seemed surprised by how he notched that win.

On the ESPN MMA post-fight show, Aspinall described Jones' win as designed but admitted he was not altogether sure if 'Bones' would have halted Stipe Miocic inside the distance.

The 31-year-old praised Jones' capacity to do incredibly well in all aspects of mixed martial arts. He felt the key to unseating the lineal champ from his throne would be to have good eyes as well as good, quick reactions inside the confines of the cage.

Aspinall seemed quite happy to see Jones fight in person at this juncture in both of their fighting careers. He also spoke to the panel about how he now sees several openings in there if he were to fight 'Bones'.

The interim champion did say that there was a difference between seeing openings versus actually being able to execute what he saw in the body of a live competition. However, that being said, Aspinall felt confident he'd be able to exploit the holes he saw in Jones' game at UFC 309 on the weekend.

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी