Photos: UFC champ Ilia Topuria shares heartwarming snaps as his son Hugo turns 5

A recent Instagram post from UFC featherweight champ, Ilia Topuria, showcased a few moments from the gala where he was accompanied by his son, Hugo. It's pertinent to note that Topuria shared the snaps to celebrate his son's fifth birthday.

Hugo was often present to support his father during his fights. Similarly, he was at the Honda Center in Anaheim to watch Topuria claim the UFC featherweight gold after defeating Alexander Volkanvoski at UFC 298.

The first snap in Topuria's post showcased a wholesome moment after his victory at UFC 308. It displayed Hugo adoring the UFC featherweight belt inside the octagon right after Topuria's title defense against Holloway.

The second one showcased the father-son duo posing for a picture before a Topuria-featuring background, and the third installment of 'El Matador's' post displayed Hugo's dance amidst an air trip. Topuria concluded his post with a picture where he enjoyed a playful moment with Hugo in water. The caption to his post read:

"Today is the birthday of this being of light that came into my life 5 years ago. I'm more and more happy to see the person you're becoming. All your dreams will come true and I will be there to contribute my grain of sand. I love you." [Translated from Spanish]

Check out the snaps posted by Ilia Topuria to celebrate his son's birthday:

Ilia Topuria celebrates his son's fifth birthday with an Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram]

Henry Cejudo on Ilia Topuria and BMF title

The UFC's BMF strap is in Max Holloway's possession after he bagged it at UFC 300 with a victory over Justin Gaethje. But it wasn't on the line for the UFC 308 encounter against 'Blessed'.

Holloway's defeat at UFC 308 led to Ilia Topuria retaining his UFC featherweight gold. But the former UFC cham-champ, Henry Cejudo, opined that the BMF title should also be awarded to Topuria. Especially since he had become the first fighter in the UFC to knock Holloway out. Cejudo's tweet read:

"@danawhite give Ilia Topuria the BMF belt. He just knocked out the BMF champion!!! #UFC308"

