PHOTOS: UFC fighter Khalil Rountree and longtime girlfriend Mia Kang tie the knot in private Thai wedding

Along with celebrating New Year's Day on Jan. 1, Khalil Rountree Jr. and model Mia Kang have announced their marriage on social media.

After years of being together, the couple finally tied the knot in Thailand. Though neither Rountree Jr. nor Kang is from the country, both are avid Muay Thai practitioners and frequently make visits to train.

In their combined Instagram post, Khalil Rountree Jr. wrote the caption:

"May we stay connected in this life and the next ♾️ 1.1.24"

In the released pictures, the couple can also be seen practicing the traditional marriage rituals of Thailand. Rountree Jr. and Kang can be seen praying and combining their spiritual energies while both are wearing customary attire.

Expand Tweet

Though it is not widely known how the couple met, their relationship has been public for several years. It is generally assumed the two fighters crossed paths through their shared love of Muay Thai.

Rountree Jr. does not currently have a fight booked but recently entered the top 10 of the UFC's light heavyweight rankings with a knockout win over Anthony Smith.

Who is Khalil Rountree's partner, Mia Kang?

With Khalil Rountree Jr.'s up-and-down UFC career finally seeming to peak, the main constant in his life has been his relationship with Mia Kang.

Having gathered a solid following on social media, Kang is a body-positive influencer and model who remains passionate about Muay Thai training. Kang was born and raised in Hong Kong but got married to Rountree Jr. in Thailand due to both of their love of the country.

Along with the marriage announcement, Kang posted a video montage of the couple's trip to the country.

Growing up overweight and struggling with her self-image, Kang has dedicated her life and career to modeling to assist others who suffer from the same issues. Even struggling with eating disorders as a model, Kang discovered Muay Thai and combat sports in Thailand that helped her permanently leave her mental struggles in the past.

In 2020, Kang published an autobiography titled 'Knockout,' in which she narrates her struggling childhood and adult life in modeling and Muay Thai.