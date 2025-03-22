Photos and Video: Top stars Khamzat Chimaev, Ilia Topuria and others turn up to support UFC London fighter, fans react: "That’s awesome"

UFC stars Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev turned up to support Guram Kutateladze ahead of his bout at UFC Fight Night 255 on Saturday (March 22) in London. Kutateladze is a fellow Georgian and a longtime friend of Topuria, and has also been a training partner of Chimaev. Meanwhile, Ilia's brother, Aleksandre Topuria was also present to support the 33-year-old.

'Borz' is next in line to face Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title. Topuria is also moving up to lightweight after vacating his featherweight title earlier this year.

UFC lightweight contender Guram Kutateladze was scheduled to fight Kaue Fernandes in London. The Georgian fighter was looking to continue his winning streak in the UFC but lost to Fernandes via unanimous decision. Making his UFC debut back in 2020, he now holds a 2-3 record in the promotion.

Check out the photo and video below:

"That’s awesome! Big names showing support always makes it more exciting."

"Topuria brothers will take over UFC."

"We support him too."

Jorge Masvidal shares his opinion on super fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal opened up about the potential super fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. Notably, 'Gamebred' has trained with 'El Matador' in the past.

In a recent episode of the Adversity Kings Podcast, Masvidal explained why he thinks Topuria will win gold in the 155-pound division.

"There's a lot of guys that are in the top five that he'll walk through. Islam is going to be, obviously the toughest tester. But if I'm being honest with you, I'd bet the house on Ilia. I'm a huge Islam fan. Islam is a f****** animal. One of the very best. But, I think Ilia is gonna show the whole world."

