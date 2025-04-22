“Pick him apart” - Zebaztian Kadestam says he’ll take his sweet time beating up Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31 

The former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam didn't get his lethal 100 percent finish rate by rushing his targets.

Instead, the Swedish assassin is all about timing and control, and these will be his biggest weapons as he returns against Isi Fitikefu at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Kadestam shared his predictions on how Fitikefu will approach the bout and how he will take control of it:

“I’m gonna try to take the pace down a little bit and pick him apart, and he’s gonna try to do the opposite. So, we will see."

Fitikefu may be a dangerous opponent, but Zebaztian Kadestam has made a career of dismantling similar opponents one strike at a time.

Zebaztian Kadestam admits he needs to be cautious of Isi Fitikefu's wrestling: "That's where I don't want to be"

There's no other way to say it - Zebaztian Kadestam isn't willing to take part in a wrestling match. Isi Fitikefu may try to bring the fight to the ground where he can dominate, but tough luck - 'The Bandit' is keeping his feet firmly planted.

"I believe he's gonna try to put that pressure and to put that pace on the fight where he's able to grind and able to wrestle," Kadestam said. "And that's where I don't want to be, right?"

It's going to be an all-striking party if Zebaztian Kadestam gets his way. And if it does, there's a good chance it's not going to be looking good for Fitikefu.

“My game plan is always the same. I’ve never wrestled, so I’m never gonna wrestle. And it’s not a secret."

Zebaztian Kadestam and Isi Fitikefu will clash at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can catch it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

