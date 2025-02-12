  • home icon
  "Pick up the crown Conor", "The face of a fighting nation" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares two-word reaction to iconic UFC debut walkout

"Pick up the crown Conor", "The face of a fighting nation" - Fans react as Conor McGregor shares two-word reaction to iconic UFC debut walkout

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Feb 12, 2025 16:37 GMT
Conor McGregor made his UFC debut back in 2013 [Image Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on X]
Conor McGregor made his UFC debut back in 2013 [Image Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on X]

UFC fans reacted to former double champion Conor McGregor sharing his iconic debut walkout image. McGregor debuted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2013 against Marcus Brimage in Sweden. McGregor has fought inside the octagon 14 times and has won 10 of those bouts.

The Irishman became the first person to hold two UFC belts simultaneously. The 36-year-old had impressive skills on the mic and made people tune in for his fights which made him a favourite with the company's top brass.

In a post on X, McGregor shared a picture of his debut against Brimage in 2013 and captioned it:

"IRELAND FIRST"

Many fans shared their reaction to the post. One wrote:

"Pick up the crown Conor. Ireland needs you."

Here are some other fan reactions:

"The face of a fighting nation."
"The real goat of combat sports, no one was F'king with Conor."

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.
Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

'Notorious' last competed inside the octagon at UFC 264 when he faced off against Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a broken tibia towards the end of the first round and hasn't competed since. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but pulled out due to a broken toe.

Quinton Jackson asserts Conor McGregor will never fight against Jeremy Stephens

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently dismissed the idea of Conor McGregor fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC. During an episode of JAXXON PODCAST, the former champion told Stephens that he doubts McGregor will pursue a fight against him. Jackson also expressed his doubts regarding McGregor returning to competition:

"I can tell you right now, [McGregor will] never fight you. Conor McGregor is never stepping foot inside a cage or ring or bare-knuckle. I can see him fighting like, Jake Paul, Logan Paul. I heard it was all rumors...It ain't worth it for him. What can he make off a fight with you?... Like, what, $50 million? He can probably make it...I don't know."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
