Pitbull vs. Pettis: Underdog Sergio Pettis' brother Anthony Pettis cashes huge six-figure betting win with Patricio Pitbull's loss

Sergio Pettis defeated Patricio Pitbull in a high-stakes bantamweight bout at Bellator 297 on Friday. 'The Phenom' secured a unanimous decision victory over Patricio Pitbull with an impressive scorecard of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46.

Pettis while entering the bout was pitched as an underdog against the Brazilian fighter in his comeback fight. 'The Phenom' however proved the odds wrong which helped his brother Anthony Pettis cash in a whopping six-figure betting prize.

The elder Pettis was suitably rewarded for keeping faith in his younger brother in the co-main event of Bellator 297. Anthony Pettis shared a picture of his winning betting ticket which showed that he made the most of his brother's spectacular outing.

Check out the tweet below:

The MMA universe was full of praise for Sergio Pettis after he emerged victorious against Pitbull. Bellator 297 marked his comeback to competition after a long hiatus due to a torn ACL. Sergio Pettis, by winning put an end to The Pitbull's campaign of becoming the first three-division champion of a major MMA promotion.

Expressing his appreciation of Pettis, Ariel Helwani took to his Twitter and wrote:

Big-time performance from Sergio Pettis, especially considering the serious knee injury he had to overcome. Pettis x Mix will be great. Pitbull’s attempt at making history falls short."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Big-time performance from Sergio Pettis, especially considering the serious knee injury he had to overcome.



Pettis x Mix will be great.



Pitbull’s attempt at making history falls short. Big-time performance from Sergio Pettis, especially considering the serious knee injury he had to overcome. Pettis x Mix will be great. Pitbull’s attempt at making history falls short.

Yoel Romero's championship drought stays as Vadim Nemkov defeats him at Bellator 297

Yoel Romero has been around for a long time now. At 46, he was hoping to win the Bellator light heavyweight championship by defeating the defending champion Vadim Nemkov. His dream was however shattered after Nemkov defeated him in the main event.

Vadim Nemkov was originally scheduled to face Yoel Romero on February 4, 2023, at Bellator 290 with the Bellator light heavyweight title on the line. Later, the fight was re-booked and the two fighters clashed with each other on Friday at Bellator 297 where Nemkov convincingly defeated Romero.

Despite losing, 'The Soldier of God' was praised for his grit in the bout. The 46-year-old was up against a relatively younger Vadim Nemkov. Former UFC fighter BJ Penn praised Romero and termed him a "problem" even at 46 on Twitter.

"46-year-old Yoel Romero is still a problem."

Check out the tweet below:

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom 🏼 #Bellator297



46-year-old Yoel Romero is still a problem 46-year-old Yoel Romero is still a problem 💪🏼 #Bellator297 https://t.co/0MYQBxwivf

Poll : 0 votes