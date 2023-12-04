"Play in NBA and start a beef with Draymond Green" - Terence Crawford leaves fans impressed with basketball skills at recent charity game

Undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford received calls from fans to change his sport after a video of him playing basketball went viral on the internet.

The various videos showcase Crawford in action and on top of the game as he makes a three-pointer and also leads a quick break against the opponent. He reportedly also won the MVP award over the weekend.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to take it to the extreme and also called for Terence Crawford to compete in the NBA alongside Golden State Warriors superstar and multiple-time champion Draymond Green. A fan suggested a rivalry with Green, while others appreciated his athleticism.

"He should play in the NBA and start some beef with Draymond Green. My money on Bud to win that fight."

"Best way to explain it, the man is an all around athlete. Elite."

"Bro this guy bosses everything! Basketball, football and wrestling!"

"Man of many talents"

Fans also joked about how there is no match for Terence Crawford.

"“Who gone fight him, who gone fight BUD?!l Ultimate instigator, but a realist at the same time."

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to the video of Crawford winning MVP in basketball. [via X]

Terence Crawford shuts down rumors of fighting Jaron Ennis

Terence Crawford is at the height of his prowess, and he knows what he wants.

Crawford stated as much in an impromptu interview with FightHype.com as he refused to entertain talks of a matchup against Jaron Ennis, the IBF welterweight champion. Ennis was promoted from interim to undisputed title after Crawford was stripped of the title for failing to defend it mandatorily.

However, Crawford is not interested in regaining his belt and is looking for bigger money fights such as Canelo Alvarez and a rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

He said:

“Listen, like I said. Jaron is in one place, and I’m in another, you know what I mean. I’m looking for mega fights right now, and right now, that’s not a mega fight. So, you know what I mean, that’s my standpoint on it. I’m looking to fight guys like Canelo [Alvarez], you know. That’s pretty much it, man, and a rematch with Spence, and that’s it. That’s over with for me. Nah, [Jermell] Charlo not a mega fight.”

Crawford also refused to count Jermell Charlo as a potential mega-fight.

Check out his full comments below: