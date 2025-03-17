"Please God let it happen" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski lays out three-fight plan for 2025 featuring Patricio Pitbull

Alexander Volkanovski is aiming to become a two-time featherweight champion at UFC 314 where he will face rising contender Diego Lopes. Moreover, he also laid out a future plan, sparking reactions from fans.

Notably, Ilia Topuria vacated the featherweight championship as he moved up to lightweight. As a result, Volkanovski and Lopes will now fight for the 145-pound belt.

Volkanovski is on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Topuria.

'The Great' is considered by many as the best featherweight champion. The Australian made his UFC debut back in 2016 and has competed 16 times in the famed octagon and tasted victory in 13 of those fights.

Volkanovski recently revealed his three-fight plan for 2025 which included beating Lopes, the undefeated Movsar Evloev and Patricio Pitbull.

A post on X by MMA Orbit highlighted the Australian's plan for 2025. It was captioned as:

"Alexander Volkanovski has laid out his three-fight plan for 2025. Beat Diego Lopes at #UFC314. Beat Movsar Evloev. Beat Patricio Pitbull end of the year."

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:

"Please God let it happen"

Others wrote:

"He will only beat Diego"

"What if Lopes beat him though, which is very possible … retirement then?"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Alexander Volkanovski opens up on facing Diego Lopes instead of Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski was supposed to fight Ilia Topuria next in a rematch for the featherweight title, but the Spaniard vacated his title and Volkanovski will now face Lopes instead.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto, the Australian was asked if he wished he was facing Topuria, he responded:

"That's what we thought it was going to be. I did the face off so, originally, early, that's what I wanted and then it got to a point where I didn't know what was happening and you're hearing him even talk about maybe moving up. I'm like, is this just negotations, what's going on? So, I didn't think too much in it so we're still game planning for Ilia and then you're hearing, could it maybe be Lopes? So, by this stage, I'm like just give me anyone now."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (5:34):

