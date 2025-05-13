"Please say so" - Fans play matchmaker for new undisputed atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga's potential opponent

ONE Championship fans have never been shy about letting their voices be heard when it comes to playing matchmaker, and they have some picks lined up for undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga. Zamboanga, the then-interim queen of the division, was recently elevated to undisputed status following Stamp Fairtex's decision to relinquish the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship after suffering an injury while preparing for their world title unification bout.

It was originally set for ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The event has since been rescheduled to 2026.

The world's largest martial arts promotion asked fans on Instagram about whom 'The Menace' should put her crown against first.

Check out the post below:

Fans responded with different names in the comments section, writing:

"Deserved, Denice vs Ayaka."

"Of course, the first place is Ham Seo-hee, right? I knew it. Please say so."

"@aragon_macarena Macarena Aragon 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Denice Zamboanga 🇵🇭 vs. Xiong Jing Nan 🇨🇳"

"@ayaka_zombie is the only right answer."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

While the aforementioned names are solid picks, the promotion could also opt to have a world title eliminator first between second-ranked ONE women's atomweight MMA competitor Ayaka Miura and Ham Seo Hee, the third-ranked athlete in the 115-pound MMA division.

Denice Zamboanga sends her best wishes to Stamp

Despite Denice Zamboanga's elation at becoming the new undisputed queen of the division, she was among the first to wish her good friend a speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote in the caption of her post:

"By God's grace, I am now the undisputed ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion. This may not have happened the way I expected, but I believe everything unfolds in God's perfect timing. I continue to pray for Stamp's healing and hope to share the Circle with her again soon."

