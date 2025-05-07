"Poetry in motion" - Fans loving Kade Ruotolo's brand of tough coaching with his twin brother Tye in trilogy against Dante Leon

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo can always count on his twin brother Kade to give him sage advice from ringside, and ONE Championship fans were glad to see the latter fully support the former.
Last Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31, Kade, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, was in his brother's corner for his defense of the 185-pound submission grappling crown against Canadian nemesis Dante Leon.
In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, the 170-pound submission grappling king shouted instructions to Tye in the dying seconds of their world title bout, eager to help his brother secure the win at all costs.
Watch the entire video below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Ruotolo's all-out aggression to start their world title tilt paid off big time, as he eventually outclassed Leon via unanimous decision and also went up 2-1 in their head-to-head series.
Fans applauded Kade's coaching of Tye in the comments section, writing:
"Poetry in motion. Awesome to watch."
"Crazy to think they're at the level where Kade was disappointed Tye didn't get the finish."
"Kade knows how to push his brother. Love the energy they have for one another. Highly Respected! 👊🏽"
"Father, and brother on his corner. 😍❤️"
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.
Tye Ruotolo holds Dante Leon in high regard
Despite their long-standing rivalry, Tye Ruotolo was eager to give Dante Leon his respect during the ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interview.
He told the media:
"After three matches like that, you can't help but have a lot of respect for the guy, win, lose, or draw. And he's a cool guy. Before the match, he's obviously your biggest enemy, and after he's normal, he's cool."