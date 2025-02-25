Post-UFC Seattle rankings update: Win over Henry Cejudo earns Song Yadong No. 6 spot in bantamweight, Bo Nickal leaves middleweight, and more

UFC Seattle delivered dramatic action at Climate Pledge Arena, shaking up the rankings in multiple divisions. In the main event, Song Yadong defeated Henry Cejudo via technical decision after an accidental eye poke forced an early stoppage.

Ad

Following the event, popular MMA journalist John Morgan shared the updated rankings. The win moved the Chinese contender up two spots to No. 6 in the bantamweight rankings, while Cejudo fell to No. 9.

Following his victory over Jean Matsumoto, Rob Font advanced to the eighth rank.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anthony Hernandez prevailed over Brendan Allen in the co-main event via unanimous decision. 'Fluffy' also set a middleweight division record with 45 takedowns.

As a result, Hernandez climbed three places to No. 9, while Allen dropped to No. 10. Reinier de Ridder has dethroned Bo Nickal to enter the top 15 rankings in the middleweight division.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield moved up to No. 14 in the light heavyweight division, while Anthony Smith dropped to No. 15.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A look into the UFC Seattle bonus and records

UFC Seattle delivered record-breaking numbers and explosive performances on a card that, despite an underwhelming main event, kept fans buzzing. Four fighters received an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses as blood-soaked standups and relentless grappling battles dominated the spotlight.

Featherweight Jean Silva and bantamweight Ricky Simon made an early impression by securing impressive first-round finishes—Silva with a TKO over Melsik Baghdasaryan and Simon with a KO over Javid Basharat, ending his three-fight losing streak. The two thus received the Performance of the Night bonuses.

Ad

Furthermore, the three-round battle between light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Julius Walker earned Fight of the Night honors, adding to the event's drama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another highlight, Anthony Hernandez now has seven consecutive wins, trailing only champion Dricus du Plessis by two.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The event also set records with a $3.84 million live gate, attracting 18,287 fans and featuring five first-round knockouts, demonstrating the explosive power of modern UFC matchups.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.