Power Slap 11: Full Results

By Souvik Roy
Modified Jan 30, 2025 21:14 GMT
Power Slap 11 was headlined by The Crazy Hawaiian and Dumpling. [Image courtesy: @powerslap on Instagram]

The Anb Arena in Riyadh Saudi Arabia played the host to the coveted Power Slap 11 on Jan. 30. The event featured a duo of championship encounters along with several other exciting matchups. So, let's have a detailed look at how the event played out.

The main event of the night featured Layne 'The Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes defending his super heavyweight title against the noted Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii in the second installment of their rivalry. Viernes's Russian rival held a record of never losing the coming toss previously, but he couldn't hold onto it this time.

Neither of the contestants could make much of an impact on their rivals in the entirety of the encounter. However, a clubbing foul in the fourth round from 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' and a strong third-round strike from 'Dumpling' made the Power Slap super heavyweight championship go through a change of hands. The Russian, Kamotskii defeated Viernes at the end of five rounds via a unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, and 48-46).

The co-main event of the night featured a matchup between the light heavyweight champion, Ron 'Wolverine' Bata, and Vernon 'The Mechanic' Cathey as his challenger for the title. As per the Power Slap tradition, 'The Mechanic' took to the podium donning the blue jersey while his champion rival sported the black one.

Cathey enjoyed some luck initially with a win in the coin toss. He decided to strike first at a count of three. Despite being a legal strike, it couldn't make much of an impact on his champion rival.

However, 'Wolverine' didn't miss out on his chance. He landed a thudding strike on the count of three, knocking the lights out of his rival and driving his rival to the canvas in seconds. The sheer power in Bata's strike also kept his rival unconscious for a few minutes.

'Wolverine', the former Power Slap heavyweight champion, defended his light heavyweight title with a first-round KO over his rival.

Power Slap 11 full card results: Bathory, Vakameilalo, Kanekoa, and others score enchanting victories

Check out the results for the full card of Power Slap 11 below:

Main Card

'Dumpling' def. 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 48-46)

Wolverine (C) def. The Mechanic via KO in the first round

Sheena Bathory def. Jackie Cataline via unanimous decision (28-26, 28-26, 28-26)

Kalani Vakameilalo def. Danie Van Herdeen via unanimous decision

Prelims Card

Ki’Ali’I Kanekoa def. Brandon Rhodes via KO in round three

Wes Mena def. David Jenkins via TKO in round one

Luke Simonds def. Garrett Blakesslee via KO in round two

Quick Links

