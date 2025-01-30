Power Slap 11: Wolverine vs. The Mechanic: Full video highlights

The Power Slap 11 event featured a duo of title fights with both the main and co-main events featuring championship clashes. The light heavyweight champ, Ron 'Wolverine' Bata put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Vernon 'The Mechanic' Cathey in the co-main event of the night.

The crowd at the Anb arena was at their feet for the coveted encounter. 'The Mechanic' walked out to the podium first sporting with the traditional blue jersey donned by the challengers in Power Slap. The champion, 'Wolverine', was also welcomed by the crowd with a good pop.

Cathey enjoyed a touch of luck with a victory in the coin toss. He decided to strike at the count of three. However, the Gypsum, Kansas native couldn't make much of an impact on his rival with his strike. Bata looked unhappy with Cathey's slap as his actions pointed that it was directed more at his neck.

Trending

'Wolverine' also decided to land his strike at the count of three like his rival. But his slap turned out to be a thunderous one. It drove 'The Mechanic' to the floor in an instant with the referee calling off the fight right away.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

The Power Slap commentator and former UFC middleweight champ, Michael Bisping pointed out how the impact of Bata's strike had knocked even the shoe out of Cathey's feet. 'The Mechanic' stayed out of his senses for quite a few minutes after getting rattled by 'Wolverine's' slap. Eventually, the doctor was called to take a look at his condition.

However, Bata's interview after defending his light heavyweight gold may have left fans in a state of dilemma. Apart from wishing the best for his rival, he also gave due credit to his family back home. But he didn't provide a clear answer to the question about his next move. 'Wolverine' mentioned that he wanted to spend some quality time with his family next but he also hinted at his retirement from the sport:

"I think it’s my time. I wanna watch everybody else at 205 [lbs] fight for this belt. I want to retire a champion between Power Slap and Slap Fight Championship. I remained undefeated at 205, so I’m happy with that."

Check out Ron 'Wolverine' Bata's post-match interview:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.