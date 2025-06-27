Power Slap 13: Ron Bata vs. Russel Rivero: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event of Power Slap 13 features Ron Bata, who steps back into the spotlight to defend his light heavyweight title.

He’s 4-2, aggressive, and explosive with his strikes. Known for his ability to generate serious force, upwards of 40,000 fr per strike, Bata aims to shut the lights out every time he competes.

But Russel Rivero isn’t coming in to be a highlight reel. At 3-3, his record may not jump off the page, but his numbers do. He brings a higher average neck resistance, greater peak velocity, and a proven ability to absorb damage. He’s faster, more compact, and statistically harder to knock down than any opponent Bata has faced.

Bata has a better finish rate. Rivero has the edge in recovery and speed. Catch it all live and free on Power Slap’s YouTube channel this Friday, June 27.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Ron Bata vs. Russel Rivero clash:

Round 1

