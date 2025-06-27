Power Slap 13: Vasilii Kamotskii vs. Dayne Viernes: Live round-by-round updates

The super heavyweight belt is on the line at Power Slap 13, as Vasilii Kamotskii defends his crown against Dayne Viernes.

Kamotskii, the reigning super heavyweight champion, returns to defend the title he took earlier this year from Layne Viernes. Now, it’s Layne’s older brother, Dayne, who steps up looking for revenge.

Kamotskii is 5’9” and stocky, with a chin that doesn’t move and power that can inflict serious damage. Dayne brings height, reach, and seasoned composure that can challenge the best in the division.

The storyline makes the fight more interesting since there is family pride and title on the line, and two men of championship calibre. In the co-main event, Ron Bata defends his light heavyweight belt against Russel Rivero, a pressure fighter with something to prove.

Further down, Anthony Blackburn puts his welterweight strap on the line against Azael Rodriguez, while Christapher Thomas takes on Emanuel Muniz in another welterweight showdown.

From top to bottom, Power Slap 13 has real stakes. Catch it all live, June 27, streaming free on Power Slap’s YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Vasilii Kamotskii vs. Dayne Viernes clash:

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

