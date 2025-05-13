Prajanchai on fellow ONE world champion Tawanchai's perceived dominance: "No one can be unbeatable"

Because of his dominant run under the world's largest martial arts organization, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai was primed to run through anyone standing in front of him. But during his most recent match on March 23 at ONE 172 against Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Tawanchai was sent back crashing to earth with a third-round TKO loss.

This recent setback has made his teammate and fellow world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai say that there is no such thing as unbeatable, as he told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"For me, the word unbeatable is totally non-existent in Muay Thai. No one can be unbeatable."

His defeat snapped his incredible nine-fight win streak, which dates back to January 2022. Additionally, it was his second loss under the ONE Championship banner after Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong eked out a close split decision win over him in August 2021 at ONE: Battleground III.

Prajanchai gave his honest ranking of Takeru in kickboxing and Muay Thai

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative also expressed his thoughts about Japanese sensation and former K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

According to him, 'The Natural Born Crusher' should move down to the strawweight division, where he currently reigns as the Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Prajanchai said that he sees Takeru as the number one contender in kickboxing but only third in Muay Thai, as he stated:

"If I have to rank him in kickboxing, I would put him at number one, but if I have to rank him in Muay Thai, I think that's a bit more difficult, maybe like three."

The 30-year-old striking sensation is coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Ellis Badr Barboza last February at ONE Fight Night 28 to retain his Muay Thai gold.

