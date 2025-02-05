Prajanchai pumped to test Ellis Badr Barboza's high-octane style in world title tiff: "It's fun to go up against"

Two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai loves nothing more than a slugfest, and he knows he has another in store at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Feb. 7. That evening, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym affiliate goes toe-to-toe with English dynamo Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event, where his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

The battle pits a clash of styles, with Barboza typically reliant on his Muay Mat style, which focuses on overwhelming opponents with pressure and power, against Prajanchai's technical Muay Femur background.

For his part, the Thai, who also holds the strawweight kickboxing crown, is excited to see how his approach will fare against the Brit's dynamism.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview before they trade leather in Bangkok, Thailand, the 30-year-old shared:

"Ellis Barboza's strengths are his strength and his aggressive style. But I like his style because it's fun to go up against."

Prajanchai's keys to victory over Ellis Badr Barboza

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete has plenty of weapons he can rely on to keep himself out of harm's way against Ellis Badr Barboza inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

First, the Bangkok native has to put the pedal to the metal against the Brit's heavy hands. His burst of punches are near-unstoppable, and not many have withstood his trademark straight right.

In the event that Barboza does control the tempo of the fight, the two-sport king can rely on his counters and mastery on the back foot to get the job done.

He packs elbows that can do serious damage in the clinch, and even when he's stuck in reverse gear, Prajanchai knows how to make the most of his opportunity to slam in with punches, knees and kicks.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America this Friday, February 7.

