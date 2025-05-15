Prajanchai says $100,000 bonus-winning title defense vs Ellis Badr Barboza wasn’t his most ‘beautiful’ fight

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has emerged as one of the most exciting and explosive strikers in ONE Championship. The champ-champ is currently on an impressive six-fight winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, which includes him capturing two major championship belts.

Ad

His last fight against British star Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video in February not only netted him the strawweight Muay Thai gold, but also a sweet $100,000 USD bonus.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai said that he was, however, unsatisfied with his performance against Barboza.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"No, I don't think it's the most beautiful fight I've ever had. I think the one that I like the most is the one with Joseph Lasiri."

Indeed, Prajanchai has had many memorable battles in the ONE Championship ring, but it looks like his December 2023 win over Joseph Lasiri is his favorite.

Prajanchai disagrees with Takeru Segawa's controversial method of training: "I feel like hard sparring can cause more damage"

While Prajanchai PK Saenchai is indeed a fan of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa, he also disagrees with some of his training methods.

Ad

Takeru is known for intense sparring sessions, sometimes resembling real fights.

Prajanchai commented on this. He said:

"Well, in my opinion, I feel like sparring is all about exchanging techniques, learning from another person, and also just basically learning. For me, it shouldn't be hard sparring, and I feel like hard sparring can cause more damage, because then you might get injured. I think it's more of a disadvantage than a benefit to do hard sparring."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.