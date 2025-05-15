Prajanchai says $100,000 bonus-winning title defense vs Ellis Badr Barboza wasn’t his most ‘beautiful’ fight

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has emerged as one of the most exciting and explosive strikers in ONE Championship. The champ-champ is currently on an impressive six-fight winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, which includes him capturing two major championship belts.
His last fight against British star Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video in February not only netted him the strawweight Muay Thai gold, but also a sweet $100,000 USD bonus.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Prajanchai said that he was, however, unsatisfied with his performance against Barboza.
The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:
"No, I don't think it's the most beautiful fight I've ever had. I think the one that I like the most is the one with Joseph Lasiri."
Indeed, Prajanchai has had many memorable battles in the ONE Championship ring, but it looks like his December 2023 win over Joseph Lasiri is his favorite.
Prajanchai disagrees with Takeru Segawa's controversial method of training: "I feel like hard sparring can cause more damage"
While Prajanchai PK Saenchai is indeed a fan of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa, he also disagrees with some of his training methods.
Takeru is known for intense sparring sessions, sometimes resembling real fights.
Prajanchai commented on this. He said:
"Well, in my opinion, I feel like sparring is all about exchanging techniques, learning from another person, and also just basically learning. For me, it shouldn't be hard sparring, and I feel like hard sparring can cause more damage, because then you might get injured. I think it's more of a disadvantage than a benefit to do hard sparring."
