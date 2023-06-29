Prajanchai says fighting in Lumpinee motivated him to get ‘important’ win over Sam-A

Apart from the chance to claim the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title, Prajanchai PK Saenchai said to compete at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok provided added motivation for him in his most recent fight.

The 28-year-old Thai fighter knocked out veteran striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their championship clash at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 to become the interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Prajanchai showcased his solid combination of speed and power in steadily punishing his opponent. He finished Sam-A in the second round with a flurry of hits, culminating with him connecting on a sharp elbow that sent the 39-year-old legendary striker face down to the mat. The fight was officially declared over at the 2:10 mark of the frame.

In the post-fight interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said the Lumpinee setting pushed him further to go for the important win over Sam-A.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

“I’m very happy about the result and for the fans to cheer for me [in Lumpinee] because this fight is a very important fight for me. It was an interim world title fight, everything was good and I’m happy.”

Watch the interview below:

The win was the second for Prajanchai at Lumpinee this year. At the first ONE Friday Fights event back in January, he defeated Kompet Fairtex by unanimous decision.

Now the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Prajanchai is looking forward to unifying the belts against reigning division king Joseph Lasiri at some point.

Incidentally, Lasiri dethroned Prajanchai as the main man of the division in May last year, winning by technical knockout in the third round of their title clash.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

