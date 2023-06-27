Prajanchai says he will make Joseph Lasiri ‘run away’ from strawweight Muay Thai unification fight

Newly crowned ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows there’s more work to be done after reclaiming 26 pounds of solid gold.

For one, he knows a rematch with former tormentor and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri is just right around the corner.

Prajanchai secured a date with ‘The Hurricane’ at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he demolished former two-sport ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in one of the most decisive victories of his storied career.

In his post-event interview, Prajanchai aired his desire to get even with Lasiri and even questioned what he has done since becoming the division’s top dog.

The 28-year-old told South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin:

“Well, we will see who will run away in the next fight. I’d really want to know the real reason why he’s not doing the champion work right now, like why he’s not defending his belt so we’ll see in our next fight. So next fight it would be aggressive.”

Here’s the full interview:

Lasiri, of course, completed his improbable ‘Rocky’ story last year, when he pulled off a mighty upset against the favored Thai star at ONE 157.

The Italian-Moroccan delivered a performance for the ages, battering the volume-heavy Prajanchai and beating him at his own game.

After three rounds of surgical striking, the underdog Lasiri forced Prajanchai to quit on the stool and ended his championship reign before it even began.

Rewatch that epic match, here:

However, Lasiri has yet to defend his world title since, prompting ONE to introduce an interim belt.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai has been on a warpath since losing his crown, outclassing Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer and, most recently, flatlining Sam-A in brutal fashion. If Prajanchai displays a similar performance in his inevitable rematch with Lasiri, then vengeance could be as good as his.

Relive Prajanchai’s immaculate destruction of Sam-A by watching the replay of ONE Friday Fights 22, available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.

Poll : 0 votes