  Prajanchai takes on Jonathan Di Bella in highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

Prajanchai takes on Jonathan Di Bella in highly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:51 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai (Image by ONE Championship)
Jonathan Di Bella (left) and Prajanchai PK Saenchai [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally face off against Canadian-Italian rival and former divisional king Jonathan Di Bella in a highly anticipated rematch.

ONE Championship announced the event on social media with the caption:

"The rematch is ON 🥊 Jonathan Di Bella seeks redemption against Prajanchai in a long-awaited ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title unification bout on October 3 at ONE Fight Night 36 on @primevideo! Will Di Bella reclaim the strawweight kickboxing throne from the two-sport king? 👑 @prajanchai_pk @jondibella"

Prajanchai and Di Bella first faced off at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June of last year. The Thai superstar eked out a tough five-round unanimous decision in a close war.

Since then, the two have been going back and forth on social media trying to build up their rematch, and now, it's finally here.

Fans will certainly be interested in seeing how these two match up against each other at this stage in their careers, especially given how close their first fight was.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Oct. 4 from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can catch all the action live and for free on Prime Video or visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch. Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on this blockbuster matchup.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
