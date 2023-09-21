Prajanchai won’t dismiss possibility of Rodtang losing to Superlek: “He has a chance of being countered and knocked out”

The entire Muay Thai community unites this Friday night to watch two of its favorite sons go to war in a highly anticipated showdown.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes head-to-head with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The stacked card goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

The world will be watching closely as the two Thai warriors go at it. ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai can’t wait to see the action.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai shared his thoughts on the fight, saying:

“Rodtang is a fierce, action-packed boxer with powerful weapons. Superlek is a fast, hard-hitting boxer. He is hard to fight against. Both men have a chance to win a bonus. It depends on who will make a mistake first.”

But while Rodtang is heading into this fight as the better draw and the odds-on favorite, Prajanchai isn’t ruling out a KO for either man.

He added:

“I believe that both of them will bring the best version [of themselves] to meet each other. They will definitely go back and forth. I’ll give each of them a 50-50 chance to win. If Rodtang misses [a shot], he has a chance of being countered and knocked out. The same for Superlek because it’s 4-ounce gloves.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.