“Pre-camp shape!” - Mikey Musumeci already ripped a day before he starts training camp for possible world title defense

A day before he enters his next fight camp, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is already rockin’ a set of chiseled abs.

It’s been four long months since we last saw ‘Darth Rigatoni’ step inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. On that night, he scored a sensational submission against former lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki just past the three-minute mark of their openweight submission showcase.

Already looking to be in the best shape of his life, Mikey Musumeci is preparing to entire camp for a yet-to-be-announced bout under the ONE Championship banner.

“Pre camp shape! Camp starts tmw for my next match!!! 2 months ❤️😊”

Thus far, Musumeci is an impressive 6-0 inside the Circle with wins over former Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, current ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred Brooks, and fellow IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

Osamah Almarwai lauds the technique of Mikey Musumeci

One of Mikey Musumeci’s most impressive victories came against Almarwai when the two submission all-stars met at ONE Fight Night 10 last May. Scheduled for 10 minutes, Almarwai nearly went the distance with ‘Darth Rigatoni’ but succumbed to a submission just past the eight-minute mark, handing Musumeci his fourth-straight win at the time.

Looking back at his time inside the Circle with Musumeci, Almarwai told ONE Championship:

“Mikey is very technical. People always ask me, is he strong? I’m like, yeah, he’s strong, but he’s more technical than strong. I didn’t feel the strength is what gave him the win, it was the technique.”

Almarwai is scheduled to make his second appearance for the promotion on March 1 when ONE heads to Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for ONE 166. There, he will meet Brazilian standout and former Mikey Musumeci opponent, Cleber Sousa.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.