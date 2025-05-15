“Prepare yourself to handle the pressure well” - Stamp Fairtex shares the lessons she learned from school that apply to fighting

Former three-sport ONE world champion and previous atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has been out of action since her historic world title-winning performance over South Korean rival Ham Seo Hee in September of 2023. That evening in Singapore at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp claimed a third-round technical knockout victory to capture the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately, Stamp suffered an injury in training not long after, and was forced to have surgery on her knee, which has subsequently kept her out of action since.

While she hasn't been focused on returning to the ring, Stamp has however gone back to class to get her college degree.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp talked about what she learned in school and how she will apply it to her fighting career moving forward.

The Fairtex Training Center product told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Think about how you will use the knowledge you have gained to further develop yourself after graduation, and prepare yourself to handle the pressure well."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Stamp Fairtex back in action in the ring at the soonest possible time.

Stamp Fairtex urges pro fighters to complete their college degrees: "Professional athletes can complete their studies too"

With Stamp Fairtex sidelined due to injury, there's really nothing much for her to do than to study in school, which she has made it a point to earn her college degree.

And despite being one of the best fighters in the world, the Thai superstar says getting an education is very important to her.

She told ONE:

"I graduated with a bachelor’s degree even though I am a professional athlete, which is proof that professional athletes can complete their studies too."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.

