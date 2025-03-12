“Pretty close to being a perfect fighter” - Masaaki Noiri admits Tawanchai has no holes in his game

Masaaki Noiri acknowledges that he must be damn near perfect to have a shot at doing the unthinkable and beating Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The Japanese striker has sights on the interim featherweight kickboxing crown in one of five world championship bouts scheduled to go down at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

But to claim 26 pounds of gold, Noiri must first get past a Thai striking maestro, who's considered a special talent that only comes along every few generations.

In an interview with ONE ahead of the biggest fight of his life, Noiri spoke highly of the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin:

"What kind of fighter is Tawanchai? I think he's pretty close to being a perfect fighter. He can punch, he can kick, and under Muay Thai rules, he can use elbows, clinch, and fight in all ranges. He can do it all. I see him as a well-rounded, almost perfect fighter."

While the Team Vasileus product understands the massive odds he must face, he won't let his respect and admiration for Tawanchai get in the way of achieving his dreams at ONE 172.

Fans in the United States and Canada can be part of this massive combat sports spectacle via PPV at watch.onefc.com.

Masaari Noiri leaning on kickboxing experience to upset Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri admits he has no chance against Tawanchai in Muay Thai. However, this five-round showdown will be contested under kickboxing rules, which is pretty much the Japanese star's domain.

The former two-division K-1 world champion also believes his weapons are more versatile than the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion:

"I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills," he said.

"I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight."

