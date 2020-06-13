Preview - UFC Fight Night 172: Eye vs. Calvillo

Jessica Eye squares off against Cynthia Calvillo this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch UFC Fight Night 172: Eye vs. Calvillo - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on 14th June 2020, 6.30 am onwards, only on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels

UFC Fight Night 172: Eye vs. Calvillo

The UFC has announced that the much-awaited UFC FIGHT ISLAND events will be held on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island starting July 11. There will be four events held on the island throughout July, starting with the blockbuster pay-per-view UFC 251 on July 11. Before we get to July however, the UFC still has a lot to offer in June as women headline back to back events with Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer fighting at the recently concluded UFC 250 and Jessica Eye squares off against Cynthia Calvillo this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner of the flyweight contest might become the top contender in the division and challenge reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko, for the title up next therefore it is a fight where both fighters will have a lot at stake. The co-main event features a middleweight clash between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori, which has been canceled on multiple occasions and is finally about to come to fruition at UFC Fight Night 172.

Women Flyweight Bout (Main Event) – Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo

Former flyweight title challenger, Jessica Eye will stand across former strawweight contender, Cynthia Calvillo inside the Octagon on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 172. This fight bears huge significance in the women's flyweight division as the winner of this fight is likely to become the next title contender to Valentina's throne.

Jessica Eye

In 2019, Jessica Eye locked horns against the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko in a flyweight title, and during the fight, the former was suddenly struck by the thunderous head kick from Valentina just a few seconds into the second round. The Russian had made yet another successful title defense while Eye had to go back to the drawing board after being knocked out unceremoniously in the fight against Shevchenko.

The 33-year-old fighter got an important win in her last outing over Viviane Araujo at UFC 245 and will now look to build a streak of good performances inside the Octagon in the hopes for a chance at redemption against Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight title.

Speaking to the media before the fight, Jessica said, “It’s a great opportunity regardless of who the opponent isin. To fight on a UFC main event is a dream coming true for a lot of fighters so regardless of the situation I’m taking the opportunity for myself because I want it.”

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo is heading into Saturday's fight against Eye on the back of a blistering three-fight unbeaten streak inside the Octagon. Calvillo has only a solitary loss to her name ins her complete professional career to date, and it came at the hands of Carla Esparza in December 2017.

Cynthia Calvillo has already registered wins over current UFC flyweights Gillian Robertson and Montana De La Rosa and will now look to beat Jessica Eye in a fight that could be a potential career changer for her.

Speaking to the media before the fight, Cynthia said, “I’m gonna go out there and put on the performance of my life, especially going up to 125. These weight cuts are going to be easy money for me. I can take these short notice fights and I’m excited to be able to do that again. I’m taking Dana up on that offer to have at least four fights this year. I’m gonna get that done—main event or no main event.”

All Fights will be telecast Live and Exclusively on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels.

Weight class

Women Flyweight Bout (Main Event)

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Middleweight Bout (Co-main event)

Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight Bout

Merab Dvalishvili vs Ray Borg

Flyweight Bout

Andre Fili Vs Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight Bout

Jordan Espinosa Vs Mark De La Rosa

