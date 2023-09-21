Prichard Colón update: Mother of boxer shares recovery status after he suffered tragic coma-inducing injury in the ring

Prichard Colón is a 31-year old former boxer, who was once a promising prospect in the sport. Back in September 2015, he was an undefeated talent, with 16 wins on his résumé, 13 of which were knockouts. He was a thrilling success on the Puerto Rican, Dominican Republican and American regional scenes.

A month after knocking out Vivian Harris, Prichard Colón took on Terrel Williams. Unfortunately, their bout was rife with controversy. The 31-year old's opponent repeatedly punched him in the back of the head, which is illegal in boxing. Despite informing the referee of his foe's repeated fouls, the match official did nothing.

Not long afterward, Prichard Colón landed an illegal blow of his own, punching Terrel Williams in the groin. In round nine, after repeated blows to the back of the head, Colón was knocked down twice and said he felt dizzy. Though he was adamant about continuing, his corner mistakenly removed his gloves.

They believed it was the end of the bout, causing the referee to disqualify him. After the fight, Colón began vomiting and was promptly taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with brain bleeding, before slipping into a coma for 221 days. The injury spelled the end for his career.

He has been in and out of the hospital since, but his mother continues to provide updates on his health. She recently shared a video of her son celebrating his 31st birthday, and he can be seen smiling at the sight of a birthday cake, while receiving a signed boxing glove from Puerto Rican music legend Daddy Yankee.

While he will never return to the boxing ring, Prichard Colón has improved, and now uses a mobile chair for movement and a specialized computer for communication. His case is similar to Cris Lencioni, a former fighter, who once competed under the Bellator banner.

Lencioni suffered a cardiac arrest back in June, leading to brain damage which has left him largerly immobilized. Despite his condition, he was shown smiling in response to a kiss from his wife in an update video. Another Bellator MMA fighter, Rafael Lovato Jr., suffered from a brain condition of his own.

He retired after being diagnosed with cerebral cavernoma, but has since returned to active competition, despite struggling to find commissions willing to clear him.