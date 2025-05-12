  • home icon
  "Professional athletes can complete their studies too" - Stamp Fairtex hopes to inspire fellow fighters to prioritize education

“Professional athletes can complete their studies too” - Stamp Fairtex hopes to inspire fellow fighters to prioritize education

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 12, 2025 19:23 GMT
Stamp Fairtex looks to inspire other athletes to pursue their studies. -- Photo from Stamp's IG
Stamp Fairtex looks to inspire other athletes to pursue their studies. -- Photo from Stamp's IG

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex believes time management goes a long way as she was able to juggle her professional martial arts career and her studies. It is something she hopes other athletes get inspiration from.

The Fairtex Training Center standout recently earned her bachelor's degree in digital marketing with an impressive 3.62 GPA. Just as she was at it, she remained one of the top fighters in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion, Stamp shared her journey as an athlete-cum-student, highlighting how nothing is impossible for fellow athletes if one puts his or her mind into making something work, including pursuing education.

She said:

“I graduated with a bachelor’s degree even though I am a professional athlete, which is proof that professional athletes can complete their studies too.”
Stamp determined to pursue graduate studies

Stamp Fairtex, however, is not about done with her studies as she is preparing to start her pursuit of a master's degree.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old shared that she had enrolled in a master's program on sports management, tourism and recreation. She said:

“I’ll begin the first semester in May. The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it. If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later."
Stamp is currently on the sidelines as she continues to recover from the knee injury she suffered last year. Her situation at the moment moved her to decide to relinquish the ONE atomweight MMA world title so as not to hold up things in the division.

She, however, vowed to come back better and stronger and resume her ONE Championship campaign.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
