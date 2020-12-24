Professional Fighters League (PFL) is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative MMA leagues in the world.

Introducing a never-before-seen format in MMA, it follows a very innovative sport-season format where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship. PFL’s brand new format and talented roster drove forward the massive growth for the league.

What is PFL?

In 2017, PFL acquired World Series of Fighting (WSOF) and subsequently debuted its inaugural season on June 7, 2018, at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Every champion from six different weight classes took home a championship prize of $1 million each, and the promotion maintains the same prize-money and format to date.

Every PFL season features elite fighters competing across six different weight classes, with each fighter having two fights usually during the PFL Regular Season in May, June, July, and August. PFL athletes earn regular-season points based on their performance inside the cage. Every fighter earns 3 points for a win and additional bonus points for scoring knockouts and submissions. The fighters are then ranked in descending order according to total points for their weight class.

The top-eight fighters from each weight class then compete in the single-elimination PFL Playoffs where, interestingly, they must fight and win twice on the same night to advance to the finals. The winners from the six weight classes will then compete in the finals for the title. The winners of the title bouts will be crowned PFL World Champions of their respective weight classes and they will take home $1 million each.

2x PFL Lightweight Champ. Undefeated. Who can stop @NatanSchulte?#AChampionsJourney now streaming!

🇺🇸: ESPN+

🌎: PFL MMA App pic.twitter.com/WeTJVdF2WR — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) December 23, 2020

PFL has adopted the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, which is regulated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. PFL fights take place inside a unique ten-sided cage.

How to watch PFL?

PFL is aired live in the U.S. on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes. PFL events are also aired in 150 countries around the world with leading local broadcasters.

Who owns PFL?

PFL is owned by MMAX Investors. Donn Davis is the co-founder and chairman of the league and Peter Murray is the CEO of the organization.

With its latest high-profile fighter acquisitions in the form of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis and women's boxing world champion Claressa Shields, the PFL's 2021 season promises to be a blockbuster.