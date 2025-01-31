"Project Rodtang soon" - Fans share in the jubilation of Rodtang and wife Aida's announcement of their baby boy

ONE Championship fans are joining former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and his pregnant wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, in their celebration of having a baby boy.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared a snippet of the couple's gender reveal party on Instagram. Owing to their Muay Thai backgrounds, they punched their respective balloons, which both burst with blue powder.

Trending

The comments section was filled with fans sending their well-wishes, while others predicted that the child would follow in his parents' footsteps and become a fighter. Here are some of their comments:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Project Rodtang soon 🔥➡️"

"RODTANG 2 LOADING"

"History repeats itself... Mini Rodtang 💀"

"In couple of years we will see this kid in the Ring 🔥😂"

"Love the fact his wife smashed the balloon and Rodtang couldn't pop it 😂"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

While the couple is understandably ecstatic about the news, this blessing comes at the perfect time for the Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate and soon-to-be father.

'The Iron Man' is only about eight weeks away from his flyweight kickboxing megafight with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Takeru looking forward to finally fighting Rodtang

Takeru is both relieved and excited to finally mix it up with the Thai icon after the latter was forced to withdraw from their scheduled bout at ONE 165 in January 2024 because of a hand injury.

During the ONE 172 press conference, the Team Vasileus product said the following:

"I'm not thinking about anything beyond this fight. I will put everything from my martial arts life into this battle. I expect us to have the greatest striking match where one of us might break, so Rodtang, I look forward to it."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.