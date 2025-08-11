“Prove my value” - Hiroki Akimoto looks to reestablish himself as top world title contender in stacked division

Winning in front of his hometown fans brings immense pride and joy for Japanese star Hiroki Akimoto.The former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion will once again perform on home soil at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.On November 16, Akimoto will run it back with Chinese striker Wei 'Demon Blade' Rui in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing clash at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Aside from this match's apparent world title implications, Akimoto is also seeking to avenge a razor-close decision loss to Wei last year.The 32-year-old veteran takes great solace that this pivotal showdown will take place in his home country. That said, Akimoto vows to put on another incredible performance by feeding off the energy from his devoted fans.&quot;Winning this fight will allow me to once again prove my value. Just like last time, I'm honored to be fighting in Japan again. I’ll make sure to prepare thoroughly so I can deliver an even better performance than before,&quot; he told ONE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCompeting in Japan revitalized Hiroki Akimoto, as he was able to buck an unflattering 0-3 skid at ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena.Last May, the Evolve MMA affiliate put on a vintage striking display against John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker and got back on the right track.How Wei Rui beat Hiroki Akimoto in their first encounterWei Rui justified the massive hype surrounding him by beating former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 22.The multi-time K-1 world champion relied on his unorthodox Sanda-heavy style to throw off Akimoto's rhythm early on.Once Akimoto got used to Wei's timing, the Chinese striker brilliantly switched things up and nailed him with combinations from all angles for the unanimous decision victory.That win pushed his winning streak to 21 and earned him a world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for more updates on Wei Rui and Hiroki Akimoto's rematch at ONE 173