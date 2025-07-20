"Proves he's the boss" - Boxing world reacts as Sebastian Fundora knocks out Tim Tszyu to retain WBC super-welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora successfully defended his WBC super welterweight title against Tim Tszyu by securing a TKO victory after Round 7 on the undercard of the Pacquiao vs. Barrios boxing card at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.This was the second time that Fundora and Tszyu locked horns inside the boxing ring. Fundora defeated Tszyu in their first meeting via split decision to claim the super welterweight title. The first bout was controversial, as Tszyu suffered a massive cut due to a clash of heads, which affected his performance for the remainder of the match. However, Fundora silenced the doubters in the rematch as he came out with a statement performance.Fundora made a strong start to the co-main event by leading the dance on the front foot and knocking Tszyu down in Round 1. He used his size effectively, using his jab to force the Australian on the back foot and landing accurate counter punches. Tszyu had brief moments of success in later rounds but was overwhelmed by Fundora for the majority of the contest. The bout ended after Round 7 as the former champion had taken significant damage and declined to continue to box.Check out the post below:Several fans reacted to the post. One user wrote:&quot;Fundora proves he's the boss.&quot;American boxer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields congratulated Fundora for his stoppage victory.&quot;Congrats Fundora!!!!&quot;Others commented:&quot;Total dominance!&quot;&quot;Fundora put on a clinic 🔥 Brilliant fighter 👏🏼&quot;&quot;Told ya. First one wasn’t a fluke.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]