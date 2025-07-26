  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms: Live round-by-round updates

Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:17 GMT
pryce
Pryce Taylor (left) vs. Robert Simms (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @prycetaylor_23 via Instagram]

The Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight boxing match. Scheduled for 8, three-minute, rounds, the bout is something of a showcase for Taylor.

Ad

He enters the ring as an undefeated prospect with an 8-0 record and six knockout/TKO wins to his name. He is also much larger than Simms, standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, while his opponent stands at just 5 feet 11 inches. Furthermore, Simms is 12-4-1, with no more than three stoppage wins.

Neither man is a world championship caliber boxer, but one is a destructive force who everyone expects to run through his opponent. So, it stands to reason that the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Taylor as a massive -2500 favorite, while Simms is a +1000 underdog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Taylor vs. Simms are expected to fight at around 10:30 PM E.T. / 7:30 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight boxing match.

Ad

Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications