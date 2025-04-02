"Pull that up Jamie", "It was funny" - Fans look back at the time Joe Rogan played Frank Valente in an American sitcom way back in 1994

Podcasting pioneer Joe Rogan has had a significant stint in the TV industry before he became one of the most recognizable figures in both MMA broadcasting and stand-up comedy. Although he's best known as the host of Fear Factor during his TV days, the UFC mic man also starred in a few sitcoms back in the 90s.

One of the lesser-known TV shows Joe Rogan starred in was a sitcom titled "Hardball," which aired in 1994. A Rogan-inspired Instagram account posted some photos of the show with the caption:

"Hardball was an American sitcom that aired on Fox in 1994. The series was centered around a fictional baseball team, the Pioneers, and focused on the humorous dynamics between the players and coaching staff. Joe Rogan played Frank Valente, an outspoken and aggressive player brought in to shake things up on the struggling team."

Fans loved this little trip down memory lane, with @chrisgraytattoos saying:

"It was funny!"

Meanwhile, @minimart0697 said:

"pull that up Jamie"

Comments on the post. [Image credit: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

More comments on the post. [Image credit: @thejrecompanion on Instagram]

Joe Rogan on meeting comedy legend Robin Williams

Despite not having a big splash in movies and TV shows, Joe Rogan has made a lot of great relationships and even fans in the industry. From up-and-coming comedians to legends of the craft, the 57-year-old podcaster created a strong following in various aspects of the entertainment world.

One such fan was legendary Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams. Williams is one of, if not the most influential comedian of his generation, acting in sitcoms like "Mork and Mindy" and Oscar-wining films like "Good Morning Vietnam" and "Good Will Hunting." In 2014, Williams tragically took his own life, breaking the hearts of millions of fans, including Rogan himself.

The UFC mic man recounted the time when Williams attended one of his shows:

"I met him [Williams] only once and I met him after one of my shows. I didn't know I was talking to him until a couple minutes into the conversation. He had a crazy big white beard and he waited in line with everybody else to meet me.

"I was talking to him, he was telling me. 'Oh, I love this bit. I love that and I love how you put that together.' I was like, 'Oh, thanks, man.' That's pre--like 'holy sh*t this is Robin Williams!'"

Listen to him here (2:45):

