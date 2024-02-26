“Pulled him straight out of the Walmart customer service desk” - Fans slam Jake Paul’s choice of opponent after first face-off

Fans reacted after Jake Paul had a face-off with his next opponent and noted that his selection of opponents isn't very impressive.

'The Problem Child' is scheduled to fight Ryan Bourland on the undercard of the women's featherweight championship bout between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will be looking to continue his winning streak after back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Andre August.

Happy Punch uploaded a photo of the face-off between Paul and Bourland, which caught the attention of fans. The face-off wasn't very well received by fans as they mentioned that there is very little interest in watching 'The Problem Child's latest opponents. Fans wrote:

"Pulled him straight out of the Walmart customer service desk"

"Facing an Uber driver"

"I doubt anyone will watch this"

"Homie is regretting putting his "Pro Boxer" ad on Fiverr."

"Yeah this looks like it’s going to be a fair, close fight. What a joke"

"We all know what will happen and i'm genuinely happy for Ryan. he is getting his bag."

Fan reaction tweets regarding Paul's face-off [Image courtesy: @HappyPunch - X]

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Paul and Bourland compete this Saturday and whether the YouTuber-turned-boxer plans to set the stage for his next bout and issue a call-out should he earn the win.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury rematch in the works?

It appears as though Jake Paul could be pursuing a rematch against Tommy Fury in hopes of avenging his lone career loss.

Most Valuable Promotions took to their X account and revealed that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has proposed a lucrative two bout proposal to Fury that includes a rematch in boxing followed by an MMA bout under the PFL banner. They wrote:

"Will we ever see the rematch again? Jake Paul offered Tommy Fury ~$20M to compete in a boxing match, followed by an MMA match in PFL."

