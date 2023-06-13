'Punching way above your weight' - Fans mock Jake Paul for adorable reply on girlfriend Jutta Leerdam's cycling attire post

YouTuber-Boxer Jake Paul caught some flak from fans on social media after he dropped a comment on girlfriend Jutta Leerdam's Instagram post. His girlfriend Leerdam, who is known as an athlete herself, being a speed skater, posted a picture of herself in cycling attire.

On the post, Paul commented:

"Swiss Kiss"

This was in reference to the location where Leerdam had the picture taken, which was somewhere in Switzerland. Fans took note almost immediately, and responded in a few different ways.

Check out the post here:

Some called out Jake Paul.

User jt_adams18 said:

"@jakepaul punching way above your weight!"

Others, however, expressed support.

@robert_corser77 said:

"@jakepaul So many jealous losers. You're doing great!"

Others remarked on how they were happy for Paul. @apollothorlilmoo said:

"Couple goals"

@jordanluisss commented:

"@jakepaul when is the next btr interview?"

A few other users remarked on Jake Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

@nikitaronish said:

"@jakepaul she makes me want to learn dutch.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's comments on girlfriend Jutta Leerdam's post

Jake Paul to box ex-UFC superstar Nate Diaz on August 5, says the fight will be 10 rounds now

It was announced earlier this year that Paul's next opponent inside the boxing ring would be none other than ex-UFC star, Nate Diaz. Originally, the fight was scheduled for 8 rounds, and is set to take place on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul recently took to his Twitter, claiming that the fight has now been modified, and will take place over a maximum of 10 rounds, up from the previous limit of 8. On Twitter, Paul said:

"Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is."

Check out the tweet here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is. Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is.

Previously, there was some doubt as to whether the fight would have to be pushed, or whether a replacement in Paul's opponent was needed. This was because Nate Diaz had some legal troubles after being involved in a brawl outside a bar in New Orleans.

This, however, hasn't proved to be the case and it looks like fans can expect to see Paul and Diaz throw down on August 5.

Poll : 0 votes