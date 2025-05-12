"Pure art" - Fans marvel at the sheer technical masterpiece Superlek unleashed on Takeru in Japanese super fight

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 produced a standout striking showcase at ONE 165 in January 2024, and fans still cannot get enough of seeing his handiwork more than a year later. Tasked with welcoming the only three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa to the world's largest martial arts promotion with the ONE flyweight kickboxing crown on the line, 'The Kicking Machine' knew he had to bring out every tool in his bag for this clash.
The promotion shared a slow-mo video on Instagram of Superlek landing a stellar combination on 'The Natural Born Krusher,' showing how the Thai star could dish out so much damage in the blink of an eye.
In the comments section, fans raved about Superlek's flawless technique, writing:
"Every part of this combo is pure art! ⚡"
"Man I forget how good this fight was."
"Bro hit himself and did the last bit of his HP."
"I'm still wondering how Takeru took an absolute beating from Superlek but was KOd by one cracking bomb from the Iron Man🔥"
Superlek open to fighting Takeru for a second time
Superlek and Takeru have developed a healthy respect for each other owing to their blockbuster showdown, but that does not mean that the former will decline sharing the circle with the Team Vasileus founder in the future.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative stated:
"I believe that when the time is right, we will get a rematch where we will face each other again. And I'm so thankful that he said he doesn't want me to lose. That means so much. That's kind of him."
