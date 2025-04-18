“Put American Muay Thai on the map” - Jackie Buntan thrilled to see US-based fighters rising through the Muay Thai ranks

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is embracing her new role as the face of the United States' female striking scene.

The 27-year-old gladly received the torch from her Boxing Works teammate and former two-sport ONE world champion Janet Todd, who retired last year.

The Filipino-American athlete knows the title comes with a massive responsibility, which she touched upon in an exclusive ONE Championship interview:

“The goal is to put American Muay Thai on the map. Not only the sport, but being able to do that enables you to bring more money into it. Not just with what you get paid to fight, but sponsorships, endorsements.”

The Americans have indeed caught up with the Asian contingent when it comes to striking, and Jackie Buntan is at the forefront of it all.

The heavy-handed heroine realized her dream of capturing 26 pounds of gold by winning the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing crown at ONE 169 last year.

While Buntan initially made her name in Muay Thai, she made a seamless transition to kickboxing and beat one of the most respected and distinguished female strikers of all time, Anissa Meksen.

Jackie Buntan's biggest wins in ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan has gone 7-1 in the home of martial arts against some top-notch competition in the 125-pound women's division.

After leaving a great first impression in her ONE debut with Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, the California native notched dominant wins over Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela Lopez, and Amber Kitchen.

Buntan then flatlined Diandra Martin in one round, followed by a striking clinic against the tough Martine 'The Italian Queen' Michieletto.

The Boxing Works superstar shone when the lights were the brightest and outclassed the legendary Meksen to realize her full potential by winning ONE Championship gold.

