“Put on a performance that excites people” - Anatoly Malykhin vows to atone himself in a potential rematch with ‘Reug Reug’

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is laser focused on a successful return to the world's largest martial arts organization.
His mission? To reclaim his lost gold from Senegalese conqueror Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin talked about a potential rematch with 'Reug Reug' and how it will be different from their first encounter. He vowed to put on a show when the two eventually run it back.
'Sladkiy' said:
"And that was the main event — ONE and Mr. Chatri gave me that opportunity, and that’s a big responsibility. I understand that, and I was upset that I didn’t give the fans a real show. So my main goal in the rematch is to come back and put on a performance that excites people."
Malykhin is one of the most dominant world titleholders in ONE Championship. However, the 37-year-old Russian stalwart ran into a buzzsaw in 'Reug Reug' and surrendered his coveted heavyweight gold to his adversary.
Needless to say, 'Sladkiy' is looking to make his way back to the ONE Championship ring sometime later this year, and fans won't have to wait long to see the former triple champ in action.
Anatoly Malykhin on his biggest regret against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane: "I couldn’t put on an exciting fight"
'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin turned in a disappointing performance against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE 169 last November, 2024.
But it wasn't the loss he was most bummed about, nor losing his precious heavyweight belt. It was disappointing to the fans that he felt remorse for.
Malykhin told ONE:
"Yes, definitely. More than anyone, I want to fight Reug Reug again. I think a lot of things didn’t go the way I wanted during the prep for our previous fight. But I never backed out — I stepped in and fought. The only thing I felt bad about afterward wasn’t even the loss — it was that I couldn’t put on an exciting fight. I’m used to delivering a show."
