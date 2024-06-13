Putting aside their bitter feud, Jon Jones expresses touching appreciation for rival Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones has appeared to put his rivalry with Daniel Cormier aside after sharing a touching comment about the UFC Hall of Famer on Instagram.

Jones and Cormier's rivalry is one of MMA's most iconic and fiercest, with the pair's distain for one another dating all the way back to 2010. At the time, 'Bones' made a comment to UFC media that he believed he would be able to take 'DC' down to the canvas if they fought.

Despite the pair not sharing the octagon until five years later, Jones' comment sparked a beef between the pair that never let up, eventually leading to two of the UFC's most intense faceoffs and bouts when they faced one another in 2015 and 2017.

Jones walked away victorious from both fights, but their rematch was later ruled a no contest after he tested positive for a banned subtance.

While the pair had been touted for a trilogy, Cormier called time on his career in 2020 after having his own three-fight series against Stipe Miocic at heavyweight. Despite the pair not having settled their beef inside the octagon, both Cormier and Jones have appeared respectful to one another in recent years.

This was been evidenced by Jones this week after he recently left a comment about his rival on a video on Instagram. The video detailed all the hardships Cormier has faced throughout his life, leading to Jon Jones writing:

"Honored to share the ring with this man"

Curtis Blaydes dismisses Jon Jones as the heavyweight champion

Curtis Blaydes recently revealed that he sees his upcoming bout against Tom Aspinall at UFC 304 as a fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, not the interim belt.

Aspinall and Blaydes are set to run it back next month as the co-main event of the Manchester, England, card. The pair previously fought in London in 2022, but their bout ended early after Aspinall suffered a knee injury in the first round.

Discussing his upcoming bout against the interim heavyweight champ on The MMA Hour, 'Razor' said he is viewing it as an undisputed title fight because he doesn't see Jon Jones as the real heavyweight champ.

He explained:

“I view Aspinall as the guy with the real belt. Aspinall [is the best heavyweight on the planet], one hundred percent… There’s nothing bad you can say about him. Absolutely nothing bad. With Jon, I’m going to be honest, he doesn’t look like a heavyweight. When he stepped into that cage with Ciryl Gane, I know I’m not the only one who thought he looked a little top-heavy."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments here:

