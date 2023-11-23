“Putting the stamina to fight five rounds” - Takeru teases five-round battle for impending ONE debut

Takeru Segawa continues to put in the work in his ongoing US camp at Boxing Works in California, as he teased a possible five-round match debut in ONE Championship with his latest post on his official Instagram account.

Takeru gave another update on his current preparation in America by posting clips of various cardio workouts with anticipation of a potential massive debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

He wrote in the caption (translated in English):

“Cardio workout to the limit Putting the stamina to fight 5R full 🥊”

Because of his loaded credentials as a kickboxer who dominated three divisions in K-1 and captured three titles, the Japanese superstar is expected to be pitted against the top names in ONE Championship like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Apart from the three aforementioned names, Takeru Segawa can also be welcomed by other top contenders in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions in the striking arts, like Taiki Naito, Daniel Puertas, Tagir Khalilov, Walter Goncalves, and Dedduanglek TDed99.

Takeru Segawa wants to put on a show on his ONE Championship debut

Takeru Segawa doesn't want to leave any stone unturned for his inaugural match in ONE Championship, which is why he is traveling around the world to further sharpen and improve his martial arts skills.

The 32-year-old Japanese superstar previously held his mini-camp in Japan and Thailand before flying to the other side of the world in the first week of November to train at Boxing Works, where other ONE Championship stars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan are also training.

Information about Takeru’s promotional debut is still unknown at the moment, but regardless of the opponent that he will face, it is going to be a must-watch for every combat sports fan.